Passage: Robert Downey Sr. and Richard Donner

"Sunday Morning" remembers two notable film industry figures who left us this week: Robert Downey Sr., director of the cult classic "Putney Swope"; and "Superman" director Richard Donner, who made us believe a man could fly.
