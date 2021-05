"Home Town" heroes Erin and Ben Napier Erin and Ben Napier are HGTV superstars who have renovated dozens of homes – in Laurel, Mississippi, and in small towns beyond – on their popular series "Home Town" and its spinoff, "Home Town Takeover." Correspondent Martha Teichner talked with the Napiers about their love for their hometown, which has seen a rebirth as a tourist destination.