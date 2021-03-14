Melissa & Doug co-founder on confronting her depression Melissa Bernstein, co-founder of toy company Melissa & Doug, seemed to have it all. The firm that she started in 1988 with her husband Doug grew into an iconic brand worth a billion dollars. But despite the trappings of success, Bernstein still experienced an existential depression. Now for the first time she's opening up about her lifelong mental health battle in a new book, "LifeLines: An Inspirational Journey From Profound Darkness to Radiant Light." Correspondent David Pogue sat down with Melissa and Doug to talk about her ongoing journey, and about the launch of their online mental health hub LifeLines, which she hopes will help others who struggle with self-acceptance.