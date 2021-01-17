Charles Curtis, the first Native American vice president Elected in 1928, Charles Curtis became the first, and only, Native American Vice President of the United States. After being raised among the Kaw Tribe in Kansas, he stayed in Topeka to live with his White father's family. His professional and political rise (from lawyer, to Congressman and Senator, to Herbert Hoover's running mate) was swift and compelling. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks back at the incredible life of Curtis, and the not-always-positive impact he had on Native American peoples.