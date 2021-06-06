Cop on the beat, and the pulpit

Live

Edgar Rodriguez wears two hats, as both a police chief and a pastor in Moville, Iowa. He tells correspondent Lee Cowan that he sees being a police officer as an extension of his ministry, and that he does not believe in lost causes.
