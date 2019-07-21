Calendar: Week of July 22

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is the 79th birthday of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who recently cheered his fans by saying his stage four pancreatic cancer is in near remission.
Tuesday brings the opening of the 8th annual Dominican Film Festival in New York.
- Dominican Film Festival, New York City (July 23-28)
- Schedule and Tickets
To watch a trailer for the festival's Opening Night presentation, "Lo Que Siento Por Ti (What I Feel For You)," click on the video player below:
On Wednesday, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.
- House Judiciary Committee: Oversight of the Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election with Former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, July 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET (Live stream)
- Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence: Former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, July 24 at 12 p.m. ET
Thursday is National Intern Day, a salute to all the hard-working interns across the land, not least our own here at "Sunday Morning"!
- nationalinternday.com | FAQs
Friday kicks off the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.
- Gilroy Garlic Festival, Christmas Hill Park, Gilroy, Calif. (July 26-28)
- Featuring celebrity chefs (Tom Colicchio, Gerron Hurt, Teresa Giudice, and Chef Eddie G.), a "Garli-Que BBQ Challenge," and cook-offs
- Recipe: Mixed Nuts with Crispy Herbs and Garlic (From Food & Wine Magazine)
- Recipe: Caraway Rolls with Garlic-Parsley Butter (From Food & Wine Magazine)
- Recipe: Marinated Skirt Steak with Garlic (from chef Thomas Keller)
- Recipe: Garlic Bread (from chef Missy Robbins)
And Saturday's the day for the 5th annual Long Island Run and Dog Walk in Seaford, New York, benefiting the organization America's VetDogs, which provides service dogs to the disabled.
- Long Island Run and Dog Walk, Cedar Creek Park, Seaford, N.Y. (July 27)
Story produced by Charis Satchell.