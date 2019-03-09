Fabulous portraits of the cast of "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations"

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" is a new jukebox musical bringing the story of the Motown group to Broadway. Photographer Jenny Anderson has captured exquisite portraits of cast members of the show, which opens March 21, 2019.
"Ain't Too Proud" features costumes by Paul Tazewell, who won a Tony Award for his designs for "Hamilton."
Pictured: James Harkness stars as Paul Williams, a baritone and one of the founding members of The Temptations (whose original name was The Elgins). Harkness has previously appeared in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Aida" "Guys and Dolls," "The Color Purple," and "Chicago."