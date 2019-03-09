Live

Fabulous portraits of the cast of "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations"

    • James Harkness

      "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" is a new jukebox musical bringing the story of the Motown group to Broadway. Photographer Jenny Anderson has captured exquisite portraits of cast members of the show, which opens March 21, 2019. 

      "Ain't Too Proud" features costumes by Paul Tazewell, who won a Tony Award for his designs for "Hamilton."

      Pictured: James Harkness stars as Paul Williams, a baritone and one of the founding members of The Temptations (whose original name was The Elgins). Harkness has previously appeared in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Aida" "Guys and Dolls," "The Color Purple," and "Chicago."

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Jawan M. Jackson

      Jawan M Jackson as Temptations member Melvin Franklin, a.k.a. "Blue." A Detroit radio personality, Jackson first appeared on Broadway in "Motown: The Musical" as … Melvin Franklin. His film and TV credits include "Sparkle" and "The Get Down."

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Derrick Baskin

      Derrick Baskin as founding member Otis Williams. Baskin's Broadway credits include "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," "The Little Mermaid" and "Memphis." He appeared in the films "Annie" and "Marshall," and had a recurring role in "Law & Order: SVU." He has also performed with such artists as Wynton Marsalis, Michael Bublé and Wiz Khalifa.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Ephraim Sykes

      Ephraim Sykes as tenor David Ruffin, one of the Temptations' lead singers on such hits as "My Girl." Raffin's Broadway credits include "Hamilton," "Motown: The Musical," "Newsies," "Memphis" and "The Little Mermaid." He also appeared on TV in "Hairspray Live!," "Vinyl," "Smash" and "30 Rock."

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Jeremy Pope

      Jeremy Pope as singer-songwriter Eddie Kendricks, whose falsetto graced such Temptations hits as "Get Ready" and "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)." Pope debuted on Broadway last year in "Choir Boy." 

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Candice Marie Woods

      Candice Marie Woods, who plays Supremes sensation Diana Ross, has appeared on Broadway in "Hairspray," "The Book of Mormon," "Catch Me If You Can" and "Nice Work If You Can Get It." She has toured in "Dreamgirls," "Legally Blonde," and "Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage."

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Christian Thompson

      Christian Thompson is making his Broadway debut as Smokey Robinson, frontman of The Miracles. His stage credits include "Rent," "Blood at the Root," "After Midnight" and "Skeleton Crew."

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Nasia Thomas

      Nasia Thomas as Florence Ballard, one of the founding members of The Supremes. Thomas has appeared in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Hairspray," "The Buddy Holly Story," "The Wiz," "Les Miserables" and "Dreamgirls."

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Jahi Kearse

      Jahi Kearse as record producer, songwriter and founder of Motown, Berry Gordy. Kearse has appeared on Broadway in "Holler If Ya Hear Me" and "Baby It's You!" Other stage credits include "The Fortress of Solitude," "The Total Bent," "Topdog/Underdog," "Cool Papa's Party" and "Soul Possessed." 

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Taylor Symone Jackson

      Taylor Symone Jackson as singer, songwriter and record producer Johnnie Mae. Jackson's stage credits include "The Wiz," "Becoming David" and "Viva Las Vegas." Her TV credits include "Born to Dance." "Ain't Too Proud" is her Broadway debut. 

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Rashidra Scott

      Rashidra Scott (Josephine) has appeared on Broadway in "Sister Act" and "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."  Other credits include "Hair," "Finian's Rainbow," "Anything Goes," "Dreamgirls," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Hairspray." She played Violet, the singing nurse, on TV's "Rescue Me." 

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Saint Aubyn

      Saint Aubyn plays Dennis Edwards, a soul singer who replaced David Ruffin as frontman of The Temptations in 1968. Aubyn appeared in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and performed with Gregory Hines in the TV movie "Bojangles."

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • E. Clayton Cornelious

      E. Clayton Cornelious as R&B singer Richard Street, who joined The Temptations in 1971. Cornelious' Broadway credits include "The Lion King," "The Music Man," "A Chorus Line," "The Scottsboro Boys," "Wonderland" and "Beautiful; The Carole King Musical." In London he played Sammy Davis Jr. in "The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas."

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Jarvis B. Manning Jr.

      Jarvis B. Manning Jr. as Motown producer and songwriter Norman Whitfield. Manning previously appeared in "Motown: The Musical." 

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Joshua Morgan

      Joshua Morgan as Shelly Berger, manager of The Temptations. Morgan appeared on Broadway in "Les Miserables." 

      Credit: Jenny Anderson

    • Shawn Bowers

      Shawn Bowers (Lamont), who is making his Broadway debut, has appeared in such regional productions as "Meet Me in St. Louis," "Beauty and the Beast," "Grease," "The Addams Family" and "The Full Monty."

             
      "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" opens at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on March 21. (Ticket info)

      Follow @jennyandersonphoto on Instagram

             
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Jenny Anderson