Calendar: Week of November 4

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday kicks off the week-long New York Comedy Festival, with performances by more than 200 comedians, including Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show" here on CBS.
Watch a trailer for the 2019 New York Comedy Festival by clicking on the video player below:
Tuesday night our Mo Rocca discusses matters of life and death with Andy Borowitz at Manhattan's 92nd Street Y.
Wednesday is Saxophone Day, marking the 205th anniversary of the birth of the instrument's inventor Adolphe Sax.
To hear Eddie Cantor sing "If I Give Up the Saxophone (Will You Come Back to Me?)" click on the video player below:
Thursday sees the opening, in Austin, Texas, of the annual Conference on Advancing School Mental Health. This year's theme is "Safe and Supportive Schools for All Students."
- Teacher who uses "mood notes" in classroom says she's seen an impact on grades ("CBS This Morning," 5/10/19)
- Mindfulness techniques teaching U.K. students to calm down ("CBS This Morning," 9/02/19)
- Depression, anxiety, suicide increase in teens and young adults, study finds (CBS News, 3/14/19)
- 1 in 5 college students so stressed they consider suicide (CBS News, 9/10/18)
On Friday, veteran stage and screen actor Norman Lloyd, a regular on the TV series "St. Elsewhere," turns 105 years young.
Anthony Mason interviews Norman Lloyd in 2016 for "CBS This Morning":
And Saturday is World Freedom Day, marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
- 25 years after the Berlin Wall fell ("Sunday Morning," 11/9/14)
- After the Berlin Wall Fell ("Sunday Morning," 11/8/09)
- Gallery: The Fall of the Berlin Wall
