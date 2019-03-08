Pie recipes for π Day!

No one is diametrically opposed to a delicious slice of pie, especially on March 14 (3.14), the day celebrating π!

While the "official" National Pie Day is marked in January, "Sunday Morning" offers a compendium of delicious pie recipes which will delight anyone on a day otherwise noted for mathematical precision. (But be warned – too many pies may have a negative effect on one's circumference.)



Recipes:

Apple Pie (from the Culinary Institute of America's Apple Pie Bakery Café)

Aunt Sally's Original Key Lime Pie (from the Curry Mansion Inn, Key West)

Easy Recipe For Blueberry Pie (from Cook's Illustrated)

The venerable Boston hotel's famed Boston Cream Pie. Omni Parker House

Boston Cream Pie (from the Parker House, Boston)

Boston Cream Pie Trifle (from chef Bobby Flay)

Brown Butter Pecan Pie with Espresso Dates (from Sofia Bakery & Café, Cambridge, Mass.)

Brûléed Bourbon-Maple Pumpkin Pie. Chris Court/Bon Appetit; food styling by Susie Theodorou, prop styling by Philippa Brathwaite

Brûléed Bourbon-Maple Pumpkin Pie (from Bon Appetit)

Chocolate Banana Cream Pie (from cookbook author Katie Lee)

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Tart (from Bon Appetit)

Classic Pumpkin Pie (from chef Elizabeth Karmel of Hill Country Chicken, New York City)\

Goo Goo Pie (from Loveless Cafe in Nashville)

Grape & Apple Pie. Hirsheimer & Hamilton/Bon Appetit

Grape Apple Pie (from Bon Appetit)

Key Lime Pie (from chef Jose Andres, America Eats Tavern, Washington, D.C.)

Magic Key Lime Pie (from Stella Parks)

Maple-Bourbon Pecan Pie, from Cooking Light. Charles Masters

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie (from Cooking Light)

Pear-and-Cranberry Slab Pie. Constantine Poulos/Food & Wine

Pear and Cranberry Slab Pie (from Food & Wine)

Pear Tart with Almond Cream (from the International Culinary Center)

Pecan Pie & Pie Crusts (from Royers Round Top Cafe in Round Top, Texas)

Pecan Pie Cheesecake (from Delish.com)

Pumpkin Pie with Vanilla-Scented Whipped Cream (from chef Jim Botsacos)

Skillet Apple Pie (from Cook's Illustrated)

Sour Cherry Crostata (from Gourmet Magazine)



See also: