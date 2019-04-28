Calendar: Week of April 29

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Duke Ellington Day, honoring the 120th anniversary of the legendary musician and composer's birth.



To hear Duke Ellington perform "Take the A Train" click on the video player below.



Tuesday brings word of this year's Tony nominations, live on "CBS This Morning."



The 73rd annual Tony Awards, to be presented Jun 9 at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, broadcast live on CBS

Wednesday is May Day, a celebration of spring, and in many countries a salute to the labor movement.



Thursday marks the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci, the great Renaissance artist and inventor.



Friday is World Press Freedom Day, dedicated to protecting a free press.

And Saturday sees the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville.



