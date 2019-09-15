Calendar: Week of September 16

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, Amnesty International presents its Ambassador of Conscience Award to 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Tuesday sees the Country Music Hall of Fame's annual All for the Hall fundraiser concert in Los Angeles.





On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announces its latest decision on interest rates.



Thursday sees the re-opening of the Washington Monument after a three-year renovation project.



Sophia Loren in Italy, 1957. She became the first actor to win an Academy Award in a non-English-speaking role, for "Two Women." AP Photo

On Friday, acting legend Sophia Loren celebrates her 85th birthday.





And Saturday's the day for the Farm Aid Festival in East Troy, Wisconsin, featuring performances by Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, among many other artists.



