Calendar: Week of September 16

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, Amnesty International presents its Ambassador of Conscience Award to 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
- Amnesty International: Ambassador of Conscience
- Teen activist Greta Thunberg on how Asperger's helps her fight climate change ("CBS This Morning," 9/10/19)
- Greta Thunberg set to arrive in New York City after sailing across Atlantic in zero-emissions yacht ("CBS This Morning," 8/28/19)
- Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize (CBS News, 3/14/19)
- Meet the teens leading a global movement to ditch school and fight climate change (2/22/19)
- Follow @GretaThunberg on Twitter
- Greta Thunberg: The disarming case to act right now on climate change (TED Talk)
- United Nations Climate Action Summit (Sept. 23)
Tuesday sees the Country Music Hall of Fame's annual All for the Hall fundraiser concert in Los Angeles.
- All for the Hall Los Angeles, featuring Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow., Luke Combs and Emmylou Harris, September 17 at The Novo | Ticket info
- Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, South Nashville, Tenn.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announces its latest decision on interest rates.
- The Fed points to trade as the main reason the economy is losing speed (CBS News, 8/21/19)
- Ex-Fed official says central bank should stop enabling Trump (CBS News, 8/28/19)
- "Volfefe index" tracks market impact of Trump's tweets (CBS News, 9/09/19)
- Trump wants even lower interest rates: What that would mean for your retirement savings (Marketwatch, 9/14/19)
- Trump puts his own financial interests first when he badgers the Fed to cut interest rates to zero (Marketwatch, 9/13/19)
- federalreserve.gov
Thursday sees the re-opening of the Washington Monument after a three-year renovation project.
- Washington Monument (National Park Service) | Plan your visit
- Is the Washington Monument shrinking? (CBS News, 2/16/15)
- Earthquake damages Washington monument (CBS News, 8/24/11)
- Washington Monument (National Park Foundation)
On Friday, acting legend Sophia Loren celebrates her 85th birthday.
- Sophia Loren: I was no sex bomb ("Sunday Morning," 12/18/09)
- Gallery: Sophia Loren
- La Dolce Loren ("Sunday Morning," 7/20/01)
- Sophia Loren (Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences)
And Saturday's the day for the Farm Aid Festival in East Troy, Wisconsin, featuring performances by Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, among many other artists.
- Farm Aid Festival at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, Wisconsin (Sept. 21)
- Artist lineup | Ticket info
- The Farm Aid App
Story produced by Robert Marston.