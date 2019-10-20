Astros Defeat Yankees
Nestor
Brexit News
Louisiana Abortion Access
Bernie Sanders
Impeachment Inquiry
Son of "El Chapo"
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump no longer considering Doral resort for G-7 location
Astros defeat Yankees to advance to World Series
PM sends letter to EU seeking Brexit delay — without signature
AOC says endorsing Bernie Sanders was an "authentic decision"
Inaugural National Period Day calls for menstrual equity
Nestor's strong winds and rainfall head into Georgia
Bulletproof Emmett Till marker replaces vandalized sign
State Department cites 38 people in Clinton email investigation
Man injured in Hard Rock Hotel collapse detained by ICE
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Boston
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
British actress Cynthia Erivo on playing Amer...
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue