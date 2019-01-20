Calendar: Week of January 21

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the great civil rights leader who would have turned 90 this month.
On Tuesday, Baseball Hall of Fame inductees will be announced.
Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of the death of surrealist artist Salvador Dalí.
Thursday is opening day for the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, a showcase for independent moviemakers.
Friday brings the opening of "Implicit Tensions" at New York's Guggenheim Museum, highlighting the often controversial work of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.
And Saturday's the day for the annual Kumquat Festival in Dade City, Florida, featuring more than 400 vendors offering everything from kumquat pie to kumquat salsa.
The trouble you run into when you try to purchase ten pounds of kumquats, in the 1934 W.C. Fields comedy "It's a Gift":
Story produced by Trey Sherman.