Calendar: Week of January 7

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is the first day Motion Picture Academy members can vote for Oscar nominations. Nominees will be announced on January 22.
On Tuesday, our "Sunday Morning" anchor emeritus Charles Osgood celebrates his 86th birthday. Happy birthday, Charlie!
On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board unveils its New Year's list of Most Wanted Transportation Safety Improvements.
Thursday kicks off Sketchfest, the San Francisco comedy festival featuring more than 200 comic shows and appearances spread over nearly three weeks.
Friday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, with the Department of Homeland Security encouraging Americans to wear blue as a sign of solidarity.
And Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the day Berry Gordy founded Tamla Records in Detroit, the forerunner of the legendary Motown Records label.
Story produced by Julie Kracov.