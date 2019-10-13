Calendar: Week of October 14

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Columbus Day, also celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day in six states and more than 130 cities, including Washington, D.C.

Who was Christopher Columbus? Mo Rocca embarks on a journey to discover more about the explorer we honor each year (from October 7, 2012):

Tuesday sees the fourth Democratic Presidential Debate, this time with a dozen candidates sharing the stage.



Wednesday is National Fossil Day, sponsored by the National Park Service, offering kids the chance to be Junior Paleontologists.



Thursday's the day for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill, with millions of people in California (and around the world) learning to Drop, Cover, and Hold On.



On Friday, Wynton Marsalis, the trumpeter of our "Sunday Morning" theme "Abblasen," turns 58.

"Abblasen," the theme of "Sunday Morning"



And Saturday kicks off the weekend-long Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, California.

In 2013 Martha Teichner attended the Giant Pumpkin Boat Regatta at Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta, Me., and followed the action from start to finish in the town's Giant Pumpkin Boat Regatta: