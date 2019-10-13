Calendar: Week of October 14

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Columbus Day, also celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day in six states and more than 130 cities, including Washington, D.C.
- Columbus Day shines light on growing movement to replace holiday (CBS News, 10/09/17)
- Columbus Day changed to Indigenous People's Day in Vermont, Phoenix (CBS News, 10/10/16)
- On Columbus Day, more cities recognizing Native Americans
- Is it time to say goodbye to Columbus Day? ("CBS This Morning," 10/11/14)
Who was Christopher Columbus? Mo Rocca embarks on a journey to discover more about the explorer we honor each year (from October 7, 2012):
Tuesday sees the fourth Democratic Presidential Debate, this time with a dozen candidates sharing the stage.
- The debate starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), cablecast on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español, and via streaming on CNN.com and NYTimes.com
- The candidates who have qualified for the next Democratic debate (CBS News, 10/09/19)
Wednesday is National Fossil Day, sponsored by the National Park Service, offering kids the chance to be Junior Paleontologists.
- National Fossil Day (October 16), National Park Service
- National Fossil Day events around the country
Thursday's the day for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill, with millions of people in California (and around the world) learning to Drop, Cover, and Hold On.
- Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills (October 17)
- Earthquake safety (shakeout.org)
- Californians on shaky ground when it comes to earthquake insurance protections (CBS News, 7/05/19)
- Earthquake Statistics, U.S. and Worldwide (USGS)
- Safeguard your home before an earthquake hits (CBS Moneywatch, 2/09/18)
- Alarming discovery with SF's 2 most dangerous quake lines (CBS News, 1/04/16)
- A look at California's earthquake safety, 20 years after Northridge quake ("CBS Evening News," 1/15/14)
- Top 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters (CBS News, 8/24/13)
On Friday, Wynton Marsalis, the trumpeter of our "Sunday Morning" theme "Abblasen," turns 58.
- wyntonmarsalis.org
- Follow @wyntonmarsalis on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
- Stream Wynton Marsalis' music on Spotify
- Wynton Marsalis, America's musical ambassador ("60 Minutes," 6/27/11)
And Saturday kicks off the weekend-long Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, California.
- Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival (Oct. 19-20), Main Street, Half Moon Bay, Calif.
- Events Schedule
- Follow @HMBPumpkinFest on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
- Today's Special: Pumpkin Spice ("Sunday Morning," 11/19/17)
In 2013 Martha Teichner attended the Giant Pumpkin Boat Regatta at Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta, Me., and followed the action from start to finish in the town's Giant Pumpkin Boat Regatta: