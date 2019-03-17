CBS News March 17, 2019, 10:23 AM

Calendar: Week of March 18

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

         
On Monday, singer Adam Levine – the Maroon 5 front man who performed at the Super Bowl this year – turns 40.

To watch Adam Levine perform "Girls Like You" click on the video player below:

Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B by Maroon5VEVO on YouTube

Tuesday, President Trump welcomes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the White House. A key topic of their talks: unrest in Venezuela.

      
On Wednesday, the National Cherry Blossom Festival begins in Washington, D.C.

To watch Charles Osgood's history of the Cherry Blossom Festival, from March 2011, click on the video player below. 

The National Cherry Blossom Festival by CBS on YouTube

         
On Thursday the 18th Architectural Digest Design Show begins in New York, featuring everything from furniture to kitchens to buildings.

        
On Friday singer R. Kelly returns to a Chicago court for a hearing in his sexual abuse trial.

        
And Saturday is National Puppy Day, to celebrate puppies and promote adoption.

Story produced by Charis Satchell.

