Calendar: Week of October 21

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

        
On Monday, New York's Museum of Modern Art re-opens after a major expansion project.

Tuesday brings the annual Women's Media Awards ceremony in New York.  Among this year's honorees: Gayle King of "CBS This Morning."

       
On Wednesday, singer and accordion master "Weird Al" Yankovic turns 60.

Thursday is World Polio Day, aimed at finally eradicating a disease which remains a threat in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

        
Friday's the opening concert of what's billed as a "swingin'" 50th anniversary celebration of "Sesame Street" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

And Saturday kicks off the weekend-long Texas Book Festival in Austin.

       
