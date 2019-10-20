Calendar: Week of October 21

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, New York's Museum of Modern Art re-opens after a major expansion project.

The Museum of Modern Art gets a makeover



Tuesday brings the annual Women's Media Awards ceremony in New York. Among this year's honorees: Gayle King of "CBS This Morning."



On Wednesday, singer and accordion master "Weird Al" Yankovic turns 60.

To watch the video of Yankovic's "Smells Like Nirvana," click on the video player below:

Weird Al Yankovic plays the "Sunday Morning" theme

Thursday is World Polio Day, aimed at finally eradicating a disease which remains a threat in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.



Friday's the opening concert of what's billed as a "swingin'" 50th anniversary celebration of "Sesame Street" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

"A Swingin' Sesame Street Celebration: 50 Years and Counting," featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, October 26 at 7 p.m., at Jazz at Lincoln Center | Ticket info



And Saturday kicks off the weekend-long Texas Book Festival in Austin.



Story produced by Charis Satchell