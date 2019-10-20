Calendar: Week of October 21

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, New York's Museum of Modern Art re-opens after a major expansion project.
- Museum of Modern Art, New York City | Ticket Info
- Exhibitions opening at MoMA, Fall 2019
Tuesday brings the annual Women's Media Awards ceremony in New York. Among this year's honorees: Gayle King of "CBS This Morning."
- 2019 Women's Media Awards, October 22 at the Mandarin Oriental New York | Ticket Info
- 2019 Honorees
On Wednesday, singer and accordion master "Weird Al" Yankovic turns 60.
To watch the video of Yankovic's "Smells Like Nirvana," click on the video player below:
- weirdal.com
- The continuing weirdness of "Weird Al" Yankovic ("Sunday Morning," 7/03/16)
- Weird Al Yankovic's Hawaiian shirt collection ("Sunday Morning," 7/03/16)
Thursday is World Polio Day, aimed at finally eradicating a disease which remains a threat in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
- World Polio Day, Oct. 24 (Rotary International)
- polioeradication.org
- endpolio.org
- The Salk polio vaccine: "Greatest public health experiment in history" (CBS News, 12/02/14)
- Gallery: Polio vaccine – a look back (CBS News)
Friday's the opening concert of what's billed as a "swingin'" 50th anniversary celebration of "Sesame Street" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
- "A Swingin' Sesame Street Celebration: 50 Years and Counting," featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, October 26 at 7 p.m., at Jazz at Lincoln Center | Ticket info
And Saturday kicks off the weekend-long Texas Book Festival in Austin.
- Texas Book Festival, October 26-27, held in and around the grounds of the State Capitol Building, and in the Red River district, Austin, Texas
- Author Lineup
- Festival Schedule
- Follow @texasbookfest on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Story produced by Charis Satchell