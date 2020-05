A royal estate in Tuscany The Corsini estate, Villa Le Corti, sits high atop a hillside outside Florence, in the Tuscan wine region of Chianti, on land Principessa Giorgiana Corsini's family has owned since the 1300s. She and her son, Prince Duccio, talked with Jane Pauley about the rich history of one of Italy's richest families, the restoration of a great house and winery that had been left to decay for a century, and the treasures that sit behind the villa's walls.