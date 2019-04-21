Calendar: Week of April 22

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Earth Day, with a focus this year on protecting species at risk from human activity.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the dispute over including a citizenship question in next year's census.
Wednesday sees the American Lung Association's release of its State of the Air report identifying unhealthy air in cities and counties all across the country.
Thursday kicks off round one of the NFL Draft, which continues through Saturday.
On Friday, President Trump addresses the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis.
And Saturday's the day for Meow DC, the Washington area's first large-scale event celebrating cats.
Story produced by Julie Kracov.