Calendar: Week of February 4

Monday is World Cancer Day, dedicated to raising awareness and making the fight against cancer a global priority.





Tuesday brings President Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, delayed one week by the partial government shutdown.



Wednesday is the day for the African-American Film Critics Association Awards ceremony, including honors for the movie "Black Panther" as Best Picture.

Thursday sees the 16th annual New York Pet Fashion Show, billed as the largest animal rescue benefit in the country.

On Friday, our Senior Contributor Ted Koppel celebrates turns 79. Happy Birthday, Ted!



And Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the very first test flight of the jumbo-sized Boeing 747 airliner.

