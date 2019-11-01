Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (November 1)

Check out these art openings and events this week:
Richmond, Va.: "Edward Hopper and the American Hotel" (through Feb. 23, 2020)
The first in-depth study of hospitality settings depicted in the works of one of the most celebrated American artists, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.
Waukesha, Wis.: Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books (Nov. 1-2)
Celebrating their 10th anniversary, this two-day event with national and local authors presents sessions about their work. Featured writers include Andre Dubus III ("Gone So Long"), and Wisconsin Poet Laureate Margaret Rozga. (See a complete list of author appearances here.) At UW – Milwaukee at Waukesha, 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha, Wis.
New Boston, Mich.: The Owl Festival (Nov. 2)
The Owl Festival features owl pellet dissection, games, crafts, owl presentations and several owl prowls (hikes). To preregister call (734) 782-3956. At the Oakwoods Nature Center at Oakwoods Metropark, New Boston, Mich. At 6 p.m. on November 2.
Los Angeles: Los Angeles Coffee Festival (Nov. 8-10)
With exceptional coffee, as well as food, cocktails, live music and art on offer, it's an unmissable event for coffee lovers of all levels. 10% of ticket sales be donated to Project Waterfall to support life-changing water projects in coffee-growing areas. At the Magic Box @ The Reef, 1933 S. Broadway, Los Angeles.
New York City: Radio City Christmas Spectacular (opening Nov. 8 through Jan. 5, 2020)
The annual musical holiday stage show presented at Radio City Music Hall, starring the Radio City Rockettes.