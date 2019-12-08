Calendar: Week of December 9

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday kicks off Computer Science Education Week, promoting the idea that every student in every school should be able to learn computer science.





Tuesday sees the New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards, hosted by our own Nancy Giles.



The Muse Awards, honoring actor Ann Dowd, singer Gloria Estefan, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud, director Kasi Lemmons, Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal, and writer Shoshannah Stern, presented December 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the New York Hilton Midtown | Ticket info



On Wednesday, Time magazine announces its Person of the Year.



Thursday's the day the 2019 Game Awards for video games are handed out in Los Angeles.





On Friday, Dick Van Dyke turns 94.

From "The Dick Van Dyke Show": Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore entertain their party guests like a real host and hostess should:



And Saturday brings word of this year's college football Heisman Trophy winner.

The three finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be revealed on Monday, December 9. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 14 on ESPN, live from New York City.

