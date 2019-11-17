Calendar: Week of November 18

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Day One of the National Gingerbread House Competition and Display in Asheville, North Carolina.





Tuesday sees the scheduled departure of giant panda Bei Bei from the National Zoo in Washington to China, as part of a cooperative breeding agreement.



Wednesday's the night for the latest Democratic Presidential Debate, this one in Atlanta.





Thursday is World Philosophy Day, aimed at raising awareness of philosophy's importance. Deep, no?





Friday marks the 56th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.



Walter Cronkite informs a shocked nation on CBS, November 22, 1963:



And Saturday kicks off Sopranos Con, a celebration of "The Sopranos" TV series, in (where else?) Secaucus, New Jersey.



Story produced by Robert Marston.