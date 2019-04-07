Calendar: Week of April 8

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Day One for National Youth Violence Prevention Week, an effort to raise public awareness and stop violence before it happens.



Tuesday brings the North Pole Marathon, billed as (what else?) the "World's COOLEST Marathon."

FWD North Pole Marathon, April 9 at the at the Geographic North Pole



Wednesday kicks off Ebertfest, named for the late film critic Roger Ebert, featuring a screening of the 1972 Aretha Franklin documentary, "Amazing Grace."



Thursday's the day for the Diane Von Furstenberg Awards ceremony in New York, with honorees including 2018 Nobel Peace Prize-winner Nadia Murad, a survivor of ISIS captivity in Iraq.



On Friday "Late Show" host emeritus David Letterman turns 72! Happy Birthday, Dave!

Watch David Letterman's first broadcast of "Late Show" on CBS, from August 30, 1993:



And Saturday is Record Store Day, celebrating the unique culture of the nearly 1,400 independently-owned record stores nationwide.



