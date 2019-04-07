CBS News April 7, 2019, 10:24 AM

Calendar: Week of April 8

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

         
Monday is Day One for National Youth Violence Prevention Week, an effort to raise public awareness and stop violence before it happens.

                
Tuesday brings the North Pole Marathon, billed as (what else?) the "World's COOLEST Marathon."

           
Wednesday kicks off Ebertfest, named for the late film critic Roger Ebert, featuring a screening of the 1972 Aretha Franklin documentary, "Amazing Grace."

Roger Ebert's 10 greatest films of all time
Thursday's the day for the Diane Von Furstenberg Awards ceremony in New York, with honorees including 2018 Nobel Peace Prize-winner Nadia Murad, a survivor of ISIS captivity in Iraq.

           
On Friday "Late Show" host emeritus David Letterman turns 72!  Happy Birthday, Dave!

Watch David Letterman's first broadcast of "Late Show" on CBS, from August 30, 1993:

Late Show With David Letterman: Dave's First Show At CBS, August 30, 1993 by Mike McKinnis on YouTube

        
And Saturday is Record Store Day, celebrating the unique culture of the nearly 1,400 independently-owned record stores nationwide.

         
Story produced by Julie Kracov.

