Calendar: Week of April 8

Monday is Day One for National Youth Violence Prevention Week, an effort to raise public awareness and stop violence before it happens.
Tuesday brings the North Pole Marathon, billed as (what else?) the "World's COOLEST Marathon."
- FWD North Pole Marathon, April 9 at the at the Geographic North Pole
Wednesday kicks off Ebertfest, named for the late film critic Roger Ebert, featuring a screening of the 1972 Aretha Franklin documentary, "Amazing Grace."
- Ebertfest, April 10-13 at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, Ill.
- Film Schedule
- Festival Passes and Ticket Info
- rogerebert.com
- Roger Ebert: Starting over ("Sunday Morning," 1/02/11)
Thursday's the day for the Diane Von Furstenberg Awards ceremony in New York, with honorees including 2018 Nobel Peace Prize-winner Nadia Murad, a survivor of ISIS captivity in Iraq.
- The DVF Awards
- dvf.com
- Nobel Peace Prize 2018 winners Nadia Murad, Denis Mukwege (CBS News, 10/05/18)
On Friday "Late Show" host emeritus David Letterman turns 72! Happy Birthday, Dave!
- David Letterman looks back on legendary late-night career ("Sunday Morning," 5/17/15)
- Gallery: David Letterman
Watch David Letterman's first broadcast of "Late Show" on CBS, from August 30, 1993:
And Saturday is Record Store Day, celebrating the unique culture of the nearly 1,400 independently-owned record stores nationwide.
- Record Story Day (April 14)
- Find a participating store near you
- 10 Best Record Stores in America (Rolling Stone, 12/13/18)
- Vinyl is back in the groove ("Sunday Morning, 2/10/08)
- No use spinning this story: Turntables are back (CBS News, 11/22/16)
