CBS News September 1, 2019, 9:46 AM

A look back: Summer 2019's biggest movies and beach reads

These were the winners at the movie box office this summer; and what were the biggest books of the season?

Top Summer Movies

Source: Box Office Mojo

"The Lion King" ($513 million)

The Lion King Movie Clip - Find Your Roar (2019) | Movieclips Coming Soon by Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

"Toy Story 4" ($427 million)

Toy Story 4 Movie Clip - Meet Forky (2019) | Movieclips Coming Soon by Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" ($380 million)

Spider-Man: Far From Home Movie Clip - The Water Rises (2019) | Movieclips Coming Soon by Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

"Aladdin" ($353 million)

Aladdin Movie Clip - Prince Ali (2019) | Movieclips Coming Soon by Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" ($170 million)

John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum TV Spot - Bounty (2019) | Movieclips Coming Soon by Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

This Summer's Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Source: The New York Times Book Review

nyt-non-fiction-bestsellers-summer-2019-620.jpg
CBS News

"Educated" by Tara Westover

"Becoming" by Michelle Obama

"How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi

"The Pioneers" by David McCullough

"Thank You for My Service" by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker

This Summer's Fiction Bestsellers

Source: The New York Times Book Review

nyt-fiction-bestsellers-summer-2019-620.jpg
CBS News

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

"Old Bones" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

"The Inn" by James Patterson and Candice Fox

"One Good Deed" by David Baldacci

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead

         
Story produced by Derrell Bouknight.

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.