A look back: Summer 2019's biggest movies and beach reads

These were the winners at the movie box office this summer; and what were the biggest books of the season?
Top Summer Movies
Source: Box Office Mojo
"The Lion King" ($513 million)
"Toy Story 4" ($427 million)
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" ($380 million)
"Aladdin" ($353 million)
"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" ($170 million)
This Summer's Non-Fiction Bestsellers
Source: The New York Times Book Review
"Educated" by Tara Westover
- Tara Westover's unlikely journey from isolation to Cambridge education ("CBS This Morning," 2/21/19)
"Becoming" by Michelle Obama
- Michelle Obama interview with Gayle King – full transcript ("CBS This Morning," 1/01/19)
- Michelle Obama: "Vindication in the moment is so short term" ("CBS This Morning," 11/13/18)
"How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi
- Ibram X. Kendi on the difference between "antiracist" and "not racist" ("CBS This Morning," 8/12/19)
- What makes Trump's tweets racist? Ibram X. Kendi explains ("CBS This Morning," 7/16/19)
"The Pioneers" by David McCullough
"Thank You for My Service" by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker
- Mat Best on Black Rifle Coffee ("CBS This Morning," 2/03/18)
This Summer's Fiction Bestsellers
Source: The New York Times Book Review
"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
- Delia Owens on "Where the Crawdads Sing" ("Sunday Morning," 3/17/19)
"Old Bones" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
"The Inn" by James Patterson and Candice Fox
"One Good Deed" by David Baldacci
"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead
- Colson Whitehead on "The Nickel Boys" and exhuming tales of the dead ("Sunday Morning," 7/14/19)
- Extended interview: Colson Whitehead on writing "The Nickel Boys" ("Sunday Morning," 7/14/19)
Story produced by Derrell Bouknight.