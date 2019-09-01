A look back: Summer 2019's biggest movies and beach reads

These were the winners at the movie box office this summer; and what were the biggest books of the season?

Top Summer Movies

Source: Box Office Mojo

"The Lion King" ($513 million)

"Toy Story 4" ($427 million)

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" ($380 million)

"Aladdin" ($353 million)

"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" ($170 million)

This Summer's Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Source: The New York Times Book Review

CBS News

"Educated" by Tara Westover

"Becoming" by Michelle Obama

"How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi

"The Pioneers" by David McCullough

"Thank You for My Service" by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker

This Summer's Fiction Bestsellers

Source: The New York Times Book Review

CBS News

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

"Old Bones" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

"The Inn" by James Patterson and Candice Fox

"One Good Deed" by David Baldacci

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead



Story produced by Derrell Bouknight.