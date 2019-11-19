2019 "Food Issue" recipe index

Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food bloggers, celebrity cooks, and the editors of Bon Appétit magazine, including dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"'s annual "Food Issue"!
Breakfast
- Eggs Jeannette (from Jacques Pépin)
Breads, Snacks and Dips
- Curried Peanut Dip (from Bon Appétit)
- Marinated Olives and Feta (from Bon Appétit)
Salads
- Smashed Cucumber Salad with Za'atar and Feta (from Bon Appétit)
- Squash and Radicchio Salad with Pecans (from Bon Appétit)
Soups, Stews and Gravies
- Pumpkin Soup with Cinnamon Macadamia Nuts (from Dr. Drew Ramsey)
- Why-Is-It-So-Good Gravy (from Bon Appétit)
Entrees
- Chicken in Vinegar (from Jacques Pépin)
- Expertly Spiced and Glazed Roast Turkey (from Bon Appétit)
Sides and Small Plates
- Brussels Sprouts With Pistachios and Lime (from Bon Appétit)
- Cornbread Stuffing With Sausage and Corn Nuts (from Bon Appétit)
- Deviled Green Eggs with Roasted Red Pepper and Capers (from Dr. Drew Ramsey)
- Fancy Cranberry Sauce (from Bon Appétit)
- Mashed Potatoes With Crispety Cruncheties (from Bon Appétit)
- Pancetta Brussels Sprouts with Red Lentil Succotash (from Dr. Drew Ramsey)
Desserts and Pastries
- Apple Galette (from Jacques Pépin)
- Pecan-Rye Pumpkin Pie (from Bon Appétit)
- Pumpkin Chiffon Pie (from Bon Appétit)
- Stokes Purple Sweet Potato Pie with Maple Whipped Cream (from Frieda's Specialty Produce)
Beverages
- Bourbon Fruit Tea Punch (from Bon Appétit)
- Fall Spritz (from Bon Appétit)
Still hungry?
Check out these recipes from our past "Food Issue" broadcasts:
- 2018 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2017 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2016 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2015 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2014 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2013 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2012 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2011 "Food Issue" recipe index
- 2010 "Sunday Morning" recipes index
- 2009 "Sunday Morning" recipes index