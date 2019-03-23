Anti-Brexit march: Hundreds of thousands in London demand new vote

EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, lead a cart with an effigy of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as they participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched demanding a new referendum on "Brexit," following weeks of failed votes and stalled talks on negotiations for Great Britain to leave the European Union.
Prime Minister May, facing her greatest political crisis, has already suffered two "no" votes in Parliament on her Brexit plan, and has asked for (and received) a delay from the EU on the original leave deadline. She faces increasing pressure to resign.