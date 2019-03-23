Live

Anti-Brexit march: Hundreds of thousands in London demand new vote

    • Through the Heart

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, lead a cart with an effigy of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as they participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched demanding a new referendum on "Brexit," following weeks of failed votes and stalled talks on negotiations for Great Britain to leave the European Union.

      Prime Minister May, facing her greatest political crisis, has already suffered two "no" votes in Parliament on her Brexit plan, and has asked for (and received) a delay from the EU on the original leave deadline. She faces increasing pressure to resign. 

      Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • "People's Vote" March

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, Britain March 23, 2019.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • Scream

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: MARC JONES/REUTERS

    • Tear Down "The Wall"

      Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has promoted Britain's exit from the European Union, is called out by Pink Floyd fans during the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS / REUTERS

    • Superheroine

      An EU supporter in costume calls on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, during the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • Stars in Her Crown

      An EU supporter, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participates in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • Pooch Protester

      A dog wears a banner during a "People's Vote" anti-Brexit march in London, Saturday, March 23, 2019. 

      Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

    • Hair Trigger

      A poster depicting British Prime Minister Theresa May is carried among demonstrators during a "People's Vote" anti-Brexit march in London, Saturday, March 23, 2019. 

      Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

    • Unicorns

      Magical EU supporters participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: KEVIN COOMBS / REUTERS

    • Millennial

      Fern Randall, aged 12, from Wakefield, joins EU supporters calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, during the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: KEVIN COOMBS/REUTERS

    • Youth Vote

      An EU supporter carries a child on his shoulders, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, as they participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • Broken

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

    • Birds of a Feather

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: MARC JONES/REUTERS

    • EU, Too

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: MARC JONES/REUTERS

    • Anti-May

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS / REUTERS

    • Pants to Brexit

      A tribute to "Pants to Brexit," the subversive dance song that took to the British airwaves in 2017. 

      Credit: PETER NICHOLLS / REUTERS

    • Marchers

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: KEVIN COOMBS/REUTERS

    • Protest

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, hold a placard as they participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ / REUTERS

    • Out of This World

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

      EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: KEVIN COOMBS/REUTERS

    • Emergency Response Plan

      A participant looks at a box "In case of 'Hard Brexit' break glass" containing bags of tea displayed during the "People's Vote" march in central London, March 23, 2019.

      Credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

    • Spain

      People listen to speeches during an anti-Brexit protest in the Plaza Margaret Thatcher in Madrid, Saturday, March 23, 2019. The sign calls out those who voted to Leave the EU back in 2016, in a referendum that has been criticized for fraud by a whistleblower from Cambridge Analytica, the software firm hired by the Leave proponents. 

      Coinciding with the anti-Brexit march in London, the Eurocitizens campaign group have organized a protest in the Spanish capital calling for the protection of British citizens living in Spain while asking for a second Brexit referendum.

      Credit: Paul White/AP