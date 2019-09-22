Calendar: Week of September 23

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday kicks off Climate Week in New York City, showcasing ways to limit global warming.
Tuesday is: National Punctuation Day! A day, for all of us, to use … "proper" punctuation?
On Wednesday, TV's Barbara Walters turns 90.
Thursday is the 50th anniversary of the debut of "The Brady Bunch," the television series about a six-child "blended" family.
Friday is World Tourism Day, focusing awareness on an industry accounting for an estimated ten percent of the world's economy.
And Saturday's the day for the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival, a one-day celebration of that most versatile of four-stringed instruments.
Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro performs "While My Guitar Gently Weeps":