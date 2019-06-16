Calendar: Week of June 17

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday marks the 47th anniversary of the Watergate break-in that eventually led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.





Tuesday's the day for the 9th annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring the best commercial and not-for-profit productions to open in an off-Broadway theatre this past season.



Off Broadway Alliance Awards, June 18th at 4 p.m. at Sardi's, New York City

On Wednesday, "The Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie turns 72.

Thursday sees the NBA Draft in New York, with the New Orleans Pelicans getting first pick.



Friday is the first day of summer, the longest day of the year.



Two very different odes to summer:

And Saturday kicks off the weekend-long Great American Campout, encouraging all of us to camp out as a way to connect with nature.



