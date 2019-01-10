Nature up close: White deer

By "Sunday Morning" contributing videographer Carl Mrozek.

While rare, the white deer featured in the December 30 "CBS Sunday Morning" Moment of Nature video are not an endangered species per se. Rather, they exhibit a rare genetic variation found among many species of wildlife (in this case white-tailed deer), known as leucism.

Videographer Carl Mrozek on the deer population whose rare genetic variation has created a way into human hearts and myths. Carl Mrozek

White deer have been recorded for centuries not only in North America, but in Africa and Europe as well, and in most cases have been held in awe by people fortunate enough to encounter them.

It is worth noting that most albino and piebald deer die before adulthood. Those that do survive have found their way into human hearts and myths over the millennia.

Celts believed they were messengers from the otherworld. A white stag led to the conversion of both St. Eustace and St. Hubert. The royal symbol of England's King Richard II featured a white stag wearing a gold crown and chain.

Robert Stephenson Smyth Baden-Powell, the British military officer who founded the Scouting movement, called the white stag "the true spirit of Scouting, springing forward and upward, ever leading you onward to leap over difficulties."

Jägermeister, a German alcoholic beverage designed to aid digestion and awkward social situations, features a well-racked piebald buck on its logo.

A white deer in Seneca County, New York. CBS News

Although the deer are beautiful, wildlife experts say their recessive genetic traits and defects would prove detrimental to deer populations should they flourish.

"They are not a different or rare species, but they create an emotional attachment and human motivation that does not take into account what's best for the deer population," said Ed Clark, president and co-founder of the Wildlife Center of Virginia.



See also:

To watch extended "Sunday Morning" Nature videos click here!