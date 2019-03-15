Live

Students around the world march against inaction on climate change

    • Portugal

      On Friday, March 15, 2019, in more than 100 countries, students participated in marches protesting inaction on climate change.

      The coordinated "school strikes" were inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, whose protests outside of Sweden's parliament last year begat a "children's crusade" against governments whose policies are inadequate to protect the Earth's climate for future generations.

      Pictured: Students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal.

      Credit: RAFAEL MARCHANTE/REUTERS

    • Climate activist Greta Thunberg

      Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16, began protesting in front of Sweden's parliament last year, which inspired a series of "Fridays for Future" protests by students across Europe. That movement grew into an international day of protests on March 15.

      On Friday Thunberg said, "We are standing in front of an existential crisis, the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced, and still people who knew about it have ignored it for decades. People who knew about it have ignored this; you know who you are. …

      "This crisis that our children and their children will have to live with, we are not accepting it, and we will not let it happen, so that is why we are demonstrating. Because we want [a] future, and we will continue fighting."

      Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. 

      Credit: MORRIS MAC MATZEN/REUTERS

    • France

      High school students demonstrate near the Pantheon monument, Friday, March 15, 2019 in Paris. Some students criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, who sees himself as the guarantor of the Paris climate accord, but is criticized by activists for being too business-friendly and not ambitious enough in efforts to reduce French greenhouse gas emissions.

      Credit: Francois Mori/AP

    • France

      High school students demonstrate in Paris, Friday, March 15, 2019. 

      Credit: Francois Mori/AP

    • Spain

      Students protest to demand global action on climate change as part of the "Fridays for Future" movement in Madrid, Spain, March 15, 2019. Thousands of students marched in more than 50 Spanish cities, as the country is vulnerable to rising sea levels and rapid desertification.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS

    • Hong Kong

      Hundreds of schoolchildren take part in a climate protest in Hong Kong, Friday, March 15, 2019. Students in more than 80 countries and territories worldwide plan to skip class Friday in protest over their governments' failure to act against global warming.

      Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

    • Hong Kong

      A school student takes part in a climate protest in Hong Kong, Friday, March 15, 2019. Students in more than 80 countries and territories worldwide plan to skip class Friday in protest over their governments' failure to act against global warming.

      Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

    • Italy

      Students take part in a protest demanding action on climate change in Rome, Italy March 15, 2019.

      Credit: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

    • Italy

      A student holds a sign during a protest demanding action on climate change, near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 15, 2019.

      Credit: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

    • Germany

      Students attend a protest rally of the "Friday For Future Movement" in Erfurt, Germany, Friday, March 15, 2019.

      Credit: Jens Meyer/AP

    • Germany

      Students attend a protest rally of the "Friday For Future Movement" in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 15, 2019. Outside the Chancellery, protesters demanded an end to coal-fired energy. Germany is planning to phase out coal - in about 20 years.

      Credit: Michael Sohn/AP

    • Germany

      Students attend a protest rally of the "Friday For Future Movement" in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 15, 2019.

      Credit: Michael Sohn/AP

    • Greece

      A student shouts slogans during a protest against climate change in Athens, Greece March 15, 2019.

      Credit: COSTAS BALTAS/REUTERS

    • India

      Students perform under a shade made from used plastic bottles as they take part in a global protest against climate change in Gurugram, India, March 15, 2019.

      Credit: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS

    • India

      A student takes part in a global protest against climate change in Mumbai, India, March 15, 2019.

      In New Delhi, schoolchildren protested inaction on rising air pollution levels that often far exceed World Health Organization limits.

      Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/REUTERS

    • Philippines

      Students and activists hold signs as they join a demonstration to call for strengthened measures against global warming in Manila, Philippines on Friday, March 15, 2019. 

      Credit: Aaron Favila/AP

    • South Korea

      Participants form a human pyramid during a rally for global climate strike for future in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2019. About 150 students and other protesters attended a rally to protest their governments' failure to take sufficient action against climate change.

      Credit: Lee Jin-man/AP

    • South Africa

      Students in Cape Town, South Africa take part in a protest Friday, March 15, 2019 as part of a global student strike against government inaction on climate change. 

      Credit: Nasief Manie/AP

    • South Africa

      Students take part in a global protest against climate change in Cape Town, South Africa, March 15, 2019.

      Credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

    • Poland

      Polish school students join a global school protest for climate protection in downtown Warsaw, Poland, Friday, March 15, 2019. Students in Warsaw and other Polish cities demanded a ban on burning coal, a major source of carbon dioxide.

      Credit: Czarek Sokolowski/AP

    • Portugal

      Some bears are afforded more protection than others, as noted in a sign carried by Portuguese students protesting to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal March 15, 2019.

      Credit: RAFAEL MARCHANTE/REUTERS

    • Portugal

      Students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal March 15, 2019.

      Credit: RAFAEL MARCHANTE/REUTERS

    • Sweden

      Young people participate in a student protest in Lund, Sweden, Friday, March 15, 2019. Students in cities worldwide skipped classes Friday in protest over their governments' failure to act against global warming.

      Credit: Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP