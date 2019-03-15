Students around the world march against inaction on climate change

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16, began protesting in front of Sweden's parliament last year, which inspired a series of "Fridays for Future" protests by students across Europe. That movement grew into an international day of protests on March 15.
On Friday Thunberg said, "We are standing in front of an existential crisis, the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced, and still people who knew about it have ignored it for decades. People who knew about it have ignored this; you know who you are. …
"This crisis that our children and their children will have to live with, we are not accepting it, and we will not let it happen, so that is why we are demonstrating. Because we want [a] future, and we will continue fighting."
Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.