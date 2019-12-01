Calendar: Week of December 2

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday kicks off National Tax Security Awareness Week, with the IRS urging taxpayers to take additional steps to protect their tax data and identities.
On Tuesday, Olympic figure skating gold medalist Katarina Witt turns 54.
Katarina Witt ice skates to "Carmen" at the 1988 Calgary Olympics, for which she won a Gold Medal:
Wednesday is National Cookie Day, a celebration apparently inspired by "Sesame Street"'s Cookie Monster.
Thursday sees the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.
On Friday, the British rock group The Who release their first album in 13 years, titled (appropriately enough) "Who."
To listen to "Ball and Chain" from The Who's new album, click on the video player below:
And Saturday, December 7th, is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, marking the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that killed 2,403 American service members and civilians.
Watch Lee Cowan's 2016 "Sunday Morning" report, "Remembering Pearl Harbor":