Calendar: Week of December 2

Monday kicks off National Tax Security Awareness Week, with the IRS urging taxpayers to take additional steps to protect their tax data and identities.

On Tuesday, Olympic figure skating gold medalist Katarina Witt turns 54.

Wednesday is National Cookie Day, a celebration apparently inspired by "Sesame Street"'s Cookie Monster.





Thursday sees the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.





On Friday, the British rock group The Who release their first album in 13 years, titled (appropriately enough) "Who."



And Saturday, December 7th, is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, marking the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that killed 2,403 American service members and civilians.

