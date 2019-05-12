Calendar: Week of May 13

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday's the day for the Webby Awards ceremony in New York, honoring the year's best websites and online films and videos.



Tuesday sees the Empire State Building Run-Up, the annual footrace up the skyscraper's 86 floors and 1,576 steps.



On Wednesday, the House Aviation Subcommittee holds a hearing on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX, currently grounded after two fatal crashes.



Thursday marks the 90th anniversary of the first Academy Award ceremony. The World War I combat film "Wings" was named Best Picture.

To watch a scene from "Wings," featuring Clara Bow, click on the video player below:



Friday is National Bike to Work Day, with special events around the country.





And Saturday's the day for the Preakness Stakes, with neither Kentucky Derby winner Country House nor disqualified winner Maximum Security in the running.



Story produced by Julie Kracov.