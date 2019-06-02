The Jonas Brothers get a do-over

This is what a comeback sounds like: The song "Sucker" is the Jonas Brothers' first #1 ever, and for the past two months it's been rocking the airwaves in places like the Billboard Music Awards and "Saturday Night Live."

For the record, they're not calling it a "triumphant return." But to Kevin, Joe and Nick, it sure does feel that way. "It's really amazing coming back to it all with a whole new dynamic and perspective as well," said Kevin.

"Can you enjoy it now?" asked correspondent Tracy Smith.

Nick said, "Oh yeah, this high at the moment, this kind of peak, there will be valleys and peaks, we all know that. But this peak we're on together, I think means so much to us this time around because it feels right, and I'm just very excited."

And it almost didn't happen.

The Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick) with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

The Jonas Brothers grew up in suburban Wycoff, New Jersey, the sons of a church pastor. They started singing together as a group in 2005, but when they were signed by Disney a couple years later, you might say the brothers exploded.

The Jonas Brothers made an appearance on "The Early Show" with Tracy Smith in 2006, performing in the "Second Cup Cafe." CBS News

And in those days, it seemed that wherever the band went, a crowd of screaming girls was never far behind.

Smith asked, "What was it like for you guys when Jonas mania was at its height?"

"It was pretty insane," said Joe.

"Manic," said Kevin.

Nick added, "Pretty crazy, yeah. There were definitely moments where I think we would all agree that we would say, 'Wow, you know, pinch me. I'm a Jonas brother!' It's a crazy feeling."

But in time the thrill faded a bit. The boys became men with different personalities, and their brotherly bond began to crack.

"Were there times when you guys would be at each other's throats and then have to go on stage and be like Everything's great?" asked Smith

"I mean that still happens!" Joe said. "There was definitely times that we would have blowout fights and, you know, it probably would be better if we just put gloves on and sparred for five minutes. So, brothers, you know, we're competitive. We also fight, and that's just natural. And that's family."

But family ties only stretch so far, and by 2013, the Jonas Brothers were ready to hang it up, as a group, and very nearly as a family.

Nick said a lot of things led to the breakup: "To call it 'creative differences' is almost too simple. I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren't selling. We were making music that I don't think we were all super-proud of, and it wasn't connecting. And on top of that, the root of all these real issues was that our relationship was becoming strained. And so, I had a very tough conversation with them where I laid it out for them: I said, 'You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more and we should go on individual journeys.' Didn't go so well!"

"Did you feel at that point like you were just done, that the Jonas Brothers were done?" asked Smith.

"Oh, absolutely," Joe replied. "I checked out in my mind that that was it. There's gonna be no more brothers, ever."

Nick added, "And I feared that, you know, they would never speak to me again, for real, yeah. And it took a couple of months of tricky conversations and navigating all that for us to be able to reconnect just as family again."

The group may have been finished, but the brothers were all talented guys, and they each began to bloom on their own.

Nick Jonas got more into acting, and his solo music career skyrocketed.

He also teamed up with legendary designer John Varvatos on a fashion and fragrance line.

Varvatos told Smith, "He's got great style. I mean, since he was a young kid. I don't wanna compare him to the rest of the brothers, but it's much better, you know?"

Joe Jonas made his mark as well with a group called DNCE.

And in those rare times when he's at home in New York City, he likes to indulge his other love: art collecting.

Joe Jonas with Tracy Smith at The Hole Gallery. CBS News

At the Lower East Side art gallery The Hole, Joe showed Smith where some of his money goes. "I'd say it's my biggest splurge," he said.

All three Jonas Brothers are married now, but Kevin was the first to tie the knot, to the former Danielle Deleasa.

For Kevin, being a rock star often takes a back seat to helping raise the couple's two young daughters.

And the differences in their lives were pretty apparent last month, on the night of the annual Metropolitan Museum Gala. Joe showed up with new wife Sophie Turner. Nick was there with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

And Kevin tweeted a picture of his dates for the evening, sitting in their high chairs.

But for all three Jonas Brothers, the road back to the stage began with an idea to tell their story through a documentary. It turns out that making the film, called "Chasing Happiness," got them all talking, and making music again.

Their new album, "Happiness Begins," comes out this week, with a tour to follow this summer.

Smith asked, "How does that change the dynamic for you guys as you go out on tour, now that you all are married men?"

"We don't know," said Nick. "That's the best part about it."

"But," Kevin interjected, "it's gonna be fun!"

It seems the Jonas Brothers have come full circle: A little older, maybe a little wiser, and you might say happier than ever.

Smith said, "So many people in life would like a do-over for something, and you guys got it."

"Yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we're gonna do it right," said Joe. "There's not gonna be secrets between us. There's not gonna be second-guessing. We're not gonna be sitting around trying to call it off. We're gonna just keep this thing going."

