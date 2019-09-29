Calendar: Week of September 30

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is International Translation Day, a tribute to translators for their role in bringing nations together.



Tuesday sees the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, stressing the benefits of early screening and testing.





Wednesday is Day One for the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, which runs through Monday, October 14.





On Thursday, singer Chubby Checker, who got America twisting back in the 1960s, turns 78.



Chubby Checker appears on "American Bandstand" doing the Twist:



Friday kicks off the Austin City Limits Music Festival, two weekends of performances by dozens of artists, including Guns N' Roses and Cardi B.





And Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the debut of "Monty Python's Flying Circus" on the BBC.

To watch the "Fish Slapping Dance" click on the video player below: