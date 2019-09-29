Calendar: Week of September 30

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is International Translation Day, a tribute to translators for their role in bringing nations together.
- International Translation Day (United Nations)
- International Federation of Translators
Tuesday sees the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, stressing the benefits of early screening and testing.
- National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (National Breast Cancer Foundation)
- National Breast Cancer Foundation
- Follow @NBCF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
- Wear It Pink
- breastcancernow.org
- Doctors warn of heart risk from some breast cancer therapies (CBS News, 02/01/18)
- Risk for breast cancer's return can linger for decades (CBS News, 11/09/17)
- Are some breast cancer patients getting too much radiation? (CBS News, 03/15/17)
- Breast cancer awareness: 8 myths debunked (CBS News)
Wednesday is Day One for the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, which runs through Monday, October 14.
On Thursday, singer Chubby Checker, who got America twisting back in the 1960s, turns 78.
- chubbychecker.com
- Almanac: Chubby Checker and "The Twist" ("Sunday Morning," 1/13/13)
Chubby Checker appears on "American Bandstand" doing the Twist:
Friday kicks off the Austin City Limits Music Festival, two weekends of performances by dozens of artists, including Guns N' Roses and Cardi B.
- Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 4-6, and 11-13), at Zilker Park, Austin, Texas
- Lineup | Ticket info
And Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the debut of "Monty Python's Flying Circus" on the BBC.
- montypython.com
- 50th Anniversary Celebrations (including retrospectives, special broadcasts, and republished books and recordings)
- Restored Blu-ray edition of "Monty Python's Flying Circus," available via Network (November 4)
To watch the "Fish Slapping Dance" click on the video player below: