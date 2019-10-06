Calendar: Week of October 7

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, Americans of all ages are urged to wear blue in support of the World Day of Bullying Prevention.
Tuesday at sunset marks the beginning of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement – the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.
Wednesday is the 44th birthday of singer Sean Ono Lennon, son of Beatle John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
To hear The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger (a.k.a. Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl) perform "Midnight Sun," click on the video player below:
Thursday kicks off the Hamptons International Film Festival on the East End of New York's Long Island.
Friday is Day One for Los Angeles Comic-Con, a multimedia pop culture convention featuring comic books, sci-fi, horror and more.
And Saturday sees the scheduled opening of the Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.