Passage: Remembering veterans of music and comedy

It happened this past week ... the loss of two men who kept us entertained with song and comedy.

Daryl Dragon died Wednesday in Prescott, Arizona. Better known as the "Captain" of the musical duo The Captain and Tennille, Dragon was a Beach Boys backup musician when a spontaneous decision to wear a captain's hat on stage earned him an enduring nickname.

After meeting singer Toni Tennille in 1971, the two went on to record a series of hit songs, including their 1975 Grammy-winning "Love Will Keep Us Together."

Married in 1975, the couple divorced in 2014, but remained close. Tennille was said to have been with him when he died.

Daryl Dragon was 76.

Comic actor Bob Einstein died Wednesday at his home in Indian Wells, California.

The older brother of actor and filmmaker Albert Brooks, Bob Einstein is best remembered for two characters he portrayed on television.

First was Super Dave Osborne, the clueless stuntman who made occasional visits to "The Late Show with David Letterman":

More recently, he played Marty Funkhauser opposite Larry David on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm":

"Never have I seen an actor enjoy a role the way Bob did playing Marty Funkhauser," David said in a tribute, adding "There was no one like him, as he told us again and again."

Bob Einstein was 76.



Story produced by Julie Kracov and Trey Sherman.

