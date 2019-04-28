Private secrets shared via postcard

To those considering sharing their secrets, PostSecret.com says: "It can be a regret, fear, betrayal, desire, confession or childhood humiliation. Reveal anything, as long as it's true and you have never shared it with anyone before.
"Take a postcard. Or two.
Tell your secret anonymously.
Stamp and mail the postcard.
Tips:
Be brief – the fewer words, the better.
Be legible – Use big, clear and bold lettering.
Be creative – let the postcard be your canvas."
Mail to:
PostSecret
28241 Crown Valley Parkway, #F224
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
or email secret images to:
Frank@PostSecret.com
For more info:
PostSecret.com
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan