Private secrets shared via postcard

      Starting back in 2004, when he was working at a suicide prevention hotline, Frank Warren began collecting people's secrets on postcards. About a hundred show up at his home every week, and written on each one is a stranger's secret – a confession of sorts, sent to Warren anonymously.

      "I read every postcard. I keep every secret. I think it's a precious and singular archive – an archive of our hidden selves," Warren told "Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan.

      That archive now numbers well over a million secrets, many of which have been shared on his website, PostSecret.com.

    • Keeper of Secrets

      Frank Warren started by soliciting secrets personally. But the idea, and his blog, grew and grew. "I've seen people include a photograph, a collage, drawings," he said. "Sometimes people send me objects, not even postcards. I've received secrets on coconuts, a purse, a license plate frame, a flip flop. You name it, if it fits in my mailbox, somebody's probably mailed it with a confession on it to me."

    • Postcards

      Every Sunday he scans a few, and shares these strangers' secrets on his PostSecret.com site.

    • Anonymous

      PostSecret.com has become one of the most popular ad-free sites in the world, having hosted a staggering 800 million visitors. 

    • Babar

       

    • Love

       

    • Window

       

    • Embarrassment

       

    • Birth Mother

       

    • Birth Father

       

    • Donations

       

    • Vegetarian

       

    • 9/11

       

    • Secret Help

       

    • Alice

       

    • Plumbing

       

    • Abuse

       

    • Faith

       

    • Proposal

       

    • Ring

       

    • Picture Frame

       

    • Imaginary Friends

       

    • Stoplights

       

    • Suicide Note

       

    • Top Gun

       

    • Teacher

       

    • Never Give Up

       

    • No Outlet

       

    • Psychiatrist

       

    • Revenge

       

    • Museum Installation

      PostSecret.com has spawned five bestselling books – and several exhibitions, such as this one at the San Diego Museum of Man.

    • Have a Secret to Share?

      To those considering sharing their secrets, PostSecret.com says: "It can be a regret, fear, betrayal, desire, confession or childhood humiliation. Reveal anything, as long as it's true and you have never shared it with anyone before.

      "Take a postcard. Or two.
      Tell your secret anonymously.
      Stamp and mail the postcard. 
      Tips:
      Be brief – the fewer words, the better.
      Be legible – Use big, clear and bold lettering.
      Be creative – let the postcard be your canvas."

      Mail to:
      PostSecret
      28241 Crown Valley Parkway, #F224
      Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

      or email secret images to:
      Frank@PostSecret.com

            
      For more info:
      PostSecret.com

             
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

