The folk art of Bill Traylor

    • "Man in Black and Blue with Cigar and Suitcase"

      Born into slavery around 1853 in rural Alabama, Bill Traylor worked as a sharecropper for nearly five decades after the Civil War and Emancipation. But in his 80s, without work and homeless in Montgomery, he took a new path, as an artist. Painting on scraps of paper or cardboard, Traylor's folk art told the story of African Americans in the Jim Crow era. His work is featured in an exhibition at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., "Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor."

      Pictured: Bill Traylor, "Man in Black and Blue with Cigar and Suitcase," c. 1939-1942. Pencil and poster paint on cardboard. Collection of Jerry and Susan Lauren © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust.

      Credit: Photo Matt Flynn/© Smithsonian Institution

    • Bill Traylor

      Bill Traylor as he appeared in the Montgomery (AL) Advertiser on March 31, 1940, following his first show hosted by the New South Gallery. Around the age of 86, when most people have slowed down, Traylor – unable to write anything other than his name – began to paint and draw. 

        

      Credit: Leslie Umberger

    • "Red House with Figures"

      Being self-taught, Traylor depicted flat, simplified forms, none as straightforward as they seem at first glance. 

      Pictured: Bill Traylor, "Red House with Figures," 1939. Poster paint, colored pencil, and pencil on cardboard. Collection of Judy A. Saslow.

      Credit: James Prinz, Chicago

    • "Self-Portrait"

      Bill Traylor, "Self-Portrait," c. 1939-1940. Gouache and pencil on cardboard. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Promised Gift of Charles E. and Eugenia C. Shannon © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust. 

      Credit: © The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: Art Resource, N.Y.

    • "Man and Large Dog"

      Bill Traylor, "Man and Large Dog," c. 1939-1942. Poster paint and pencil on cardboard. Collection of Jerry and Susan Lauren © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust.

      "Dogs are recurring characters in Traylor's work," said Smithsonian curator Leslie Umberger. "Sometimes they're very little and they're very sweet, and other times they're this big, hulking, scary animal. What I think is going on here is maybe this metaphor for slavery, or disempowerment in general, the black population kind of always being held in bondage by social agency and wealth."

      Credit: Photo Matt Flynn; © Smithsonian Institution

    • "Blacksmith Shop"

      Bill Traylor, "Blacksmith Shop," c. 1939-1940. Pencil on cardboard. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Eugenia and Charles Shannon © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust. 

      Credit: © The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Image: Art Resource, N.Y.

    • "Black Turkey"

      Bill Traylor, "Black Turkey," c. 1939-1942. Poster paint and pencil on cardboard. The Lucas Kaempfer Foundation © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust. 

      Credit: Courtesy the Betty Cuningham Gallery

    • "Brown Pig"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Brown Pig)," 1940. Pencil and opaque watercolor on paperboard, Smithsonian American Art Museum, The Margaret Z. Robson Collection, Gift of John E. and Douglas O. Robson

      Credit: Photo Gene Young

    • "Figure Construction"

      Bill Traylor, "Figure Construction (Woman and Man with Axe)," c. 1939-1942. Gouache and pencil on cardboard. The Museum of Modern Art, New York, Gift of Charles and Eugenia Shannon. 

      Credit: © The Museum of Modern Art/Licensed by SCALA/Art Resource, N.Y.

    • "Man Carrying Dog on Object"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Man Carrying Dog on Object)," c. 1939-1942. Poster paint and graphite on cardboard. High Museum of Art, Atlanta, purchase with funds from Mrs. Lindsey Hopkins, Jr., Edith G. and Philip A. Rhodes, and the Members Guild © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust.

      CBS News correspondent Chip Reid asked curator Leslie Umberger, "What do you say to people who say, 'It looks so simplistic, it looks like a child could do it'?"

      "His forms are arguably simple, but that's also the power of the work," she replied. "He's putting down what he needs to, and not very often more than that. He's coming up with his symbolisms and his ways of distilling the very complicated things around him in a way that's personal and unique, but absolutely innovative, and his." 

      Credit: Mike Jensen

    • "Yellow and Blue House with Figures and Dog"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Yellow and Blue House with Figures and Dog)," July 1939. Pencil and colored pencil on paperboard. Smithsonian American Art Museum; Museum purchase through the Luisita L. and Franz H. Denghausen Endowment © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust. 

      Credit: Photo Gene Young

    • "Man, Woman, and Dog"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Man, Woman, and Dog)," 1939. Crayon and pencil on paperboard. Smithsonian American Art Museum; Gift of Herbert Waide Hemphill, Jr., and museum purchase made possible by Ralph Cross Johnson © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust.

      Credit: Mindy Barrett

    • "Untitled"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled," c. 1939-1942. Collection of Jan Petry and Angie Mills. 

      Credit: Photo John A. Faier

    • "Mean Dog"

      Bill Traylor, "Mean Dog," c. 1939-1942. Poster paint and pencil on cardboard. Collection of Jerry and Susan Lauren © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust.

      Credit: Photo Matt Flynn; © Smithsonian Institution

    • "Radio"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Radio)," c. 1940-1942. Opaque watercolor and pencil on printed advertising paperboard. Smithsonian American Art Museum; Museum purchase through the Luisita L. and Franz H. Denghausen Endowment © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust. 

      Credit: Photo Gene Young

    • "Truncated Blue Man with Pipe"

      Bill Traylor, "Truncated Blue Man with Pipe," c. 1939-1942. Poster paint and pencil on cardboard. Louis-Dreyfus Family Collection © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust.

      Credit: William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation Inc.

    • "Rabbit"

      Bill Traylor, "Rabbit," c. 1940-1942. Watercolor and graphite on cardboard. Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, Montgomery, Alabama, Gift of Charles and Eugenia Shannon © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust.

      Credit: Smithsonian Institution

    • Artist at Work

      Bill Traylor painting on Monroe Street, Montgomery, Ala., as photographed by Jean and George Lewis in 1940. 

      Credit: Caroline Cargo Folk Art Collection, Cazenovia, N.Y.

    • "Seated Woman"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Seated Woman)," c. 1940-1942. Pencil and opaque watercolor on paperboard. Smithsonian American Art Museum; The Margaret Z. Robson Collection, Gift of John E. and Douglas O. Robson © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust. 

      Credit: Photo Gene Young

    • "Chase Scene"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Chase Scene)," c. 1940. Pencil and opaque watercolor on paperboard, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Gift of Micki Beth Stiller.

      Credit: Photo Gene Young

    • "Legs Construction with Blue Man"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Legs Construction with Blue Man)," c. 1940-1942. Opaque watercolor, pencil, and charcoal on paperboard, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Museum purchase through the Luisita L. and Franz H. Denghausen Endowment.

      Credit: Photo Gene Young

    • "Red Goat with Snake"

      Bill Traylor, "Untitled (Red Goat with Snake)," c. 1940-1942. Opaque watercolor and pencil on paperboard. Smithsonian American Art Museum; Gift of Judy A. Saslow © 1994, Bill Traylor Family Trust. 

      Credit: Photo Gene Young

    • "Woman, Blue Gloves, Brown Skirt"

      Bill Traylor, "Woman, Blue Gloves, Brown Skirt."

      Credit: Photo Matt Flynn

    • "Between Worlds"

      "Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor" is at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. through April 7, 2019. 

      For more info: 

      Exhibition Catalogue: "Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor" by Leslie Umberger (Princeton University Press), in Hardcover format, available via Amazon
      Bill Traylor (artnet.com)

      By CBS News.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Princeton University Press