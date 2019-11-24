Calendar: Week of November 25

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday sees the delivery of the White House Christmas tree. By tradition it arrives by horse-drawn carriage.
On Tuesday, singer and actress Tina Turner turns 80!
To watch Tina Turner perform "Proud Mary" click on the video player below:
Wednesday's the day a locket pendant containing a lock of hair thought to belong to Napoleon goes up for auction in London.
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day.
Friday, as most of us know, is Black Friday, the kick-off to the holiday shopping season.
And Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of the release of "The Wall," the bestselling album by the British rock group Pink Floyd.
You can stream the Pink Floyd album "The Wall" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):