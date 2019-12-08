Pensacola Navy Base Shooting
Flu Season
Gin Ad
Oceans Losing Oxygen
Impeachment Review
New Record
Florida Shootout
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Pensacola shooting "appears to be a terrorist attack," Robert O'Brien says
Rob Gronkowski on his physical and mental recovery from football
Schiff: Dems can't "charge everything" in articles of impeachment
Raising boys in the #MeToo era: "It's like parenting on steroids"
Popular rapper dead at 21 after "medical emergency" at airport
Mel Brooks on the love of his life, Anne Bancroft, and comedy that's not PC
Mark Meadows: Impeachment not "inevitable if you follow the facts"
Iconic Connecticut news anchor dies suddenly at home
Houston police chief describes slain officer's heroic final acts
Impeachment Inquiry
Complete coverage of the impeachment investigation
Legal experts debate impeachment at Judiciary hearing
Watch the public impeachment hearings
Democrats release impeachment report, accusing Trump of abuse of power
House Republicans defend Trump over Ukraine in impeachment report
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/8
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue