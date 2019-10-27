Calendar: Week of October 28

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates turns 64.
Tuesday is National Cat Day, encouraging cat lovers to celebrate the cat (or cats) in their lives.
Cats actually do get attached to their owners, study says (duh, we knew that)
On Wednesday, Army Master Sergeant Matthew Williams will be awarded the Medal of Honor at the White House for conspicuous gallantry in Afghanistan.
Master Sergeant Matthew Williams recounts his mission on April 6, 2008, in Shok Valley, Nuristan Province, Afghanistan, where Williams was on a mission to capture or kill high-value targets of the Hezeb Islami al Gulbadin:
Thursday is Halloween. You've been warned!
On Friday, the group Pen America, dedicated to freedom of literary expression, holds its annual gala in Beverly Hills.
And Saturday's the first day for the Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville, Louisiana.
- Giant Omelette Celebration (Nov. 2-3). Abbeville, Louisiana
