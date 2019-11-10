Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans

Back
    image_gallery.single.controls.next
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans
    • Mary Whyte's portraits of veterans

    • Marine Patrol Officer

      "Vigil" features Jodi, of Deer Isle, Maine, who served as a Coast Guard BMI Petty Officer (1982-91), and in the Reserves (1991-2004). 

      For her project titled "We the People," watercolorist Mary Whyte set out to paint 50 veterans from 50 states. The men and women included in the exhibition, on display in Fall 2019 at the City Gallery in Charleston, S.C., are as diverse as the nation they served.

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Dairy Farmer

      "Holsteins" features Darrell, of Norwood, Mo., who was Army E-4 (1968-71).

      Mary Whyte began her project, titled "We the People," to depict the diversity of our nation. "I thought, what if I painted all of America, I mean this idea of one person from each of the 50 states?" Whyte told "Sunday Morning" correspondent Martha Teichner. "And that's when it occurred to me that I do believe that our veterans are our greatest patriots – anyone willing to lay down their life for our country, that's what truly makes a person most American."

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Barbers

      Mary Whyte traveled the country sketching, interviewing and photographing along the way. The paintings - watercolor on paper - took her seven years to complete. 

      "Manhood" shows two veterans working in a Tennessee barber shop: Jason, of Blountville (Marines Lance Corporal E-3, 1999-2002) and, in the mirror, Daniel, of Kingsport (Army Specialist E-4, 1990-95). 

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Native American Traditional Dancer

      "America" depicts Kella Withhorn, of Aberdeen, S.D., in her handmade Lakota regalia. She served as an Army SP4 (1986-88). 

      Withhorn joined the Army at 20, assuming college wasn't an option. "When I left home, I was such a shy kid. I never flew on a plane, didn't know how to get on an escalator, I was just scared to death," she told Teichner. "And being in the military just opened my eyes to the world. I got to meet all kinds of people, and it helped me grow."

      Now she has a master's degree, and is a budget analyst for the federal government. 

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Retired Homebuilder

      "Driftwood" depicts Hiroshi, of Kula, Hawaii. A Japanese-American, he enlisted and served as an Army Warrant Officer from 1943-45. 

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Firefighter

      "Battleground" features Casey Maidl, of Bend, Ore., an Army Sergeant A-5, 19th SFG (2001- ). 

      "When I first came back before my symptoms appeared, like most veterans, at the time you feel invincible. You had this experience, you served your nation," he told Martha Teichner. "But, my PTSD symptoms caught up to me, and they've made it extremely challenging to remain in public service."

      "But you have," said correspondent Martha Teichner.

      "I've struggled to do it. Driving a fire engine, the loud noises, working on the 4th of July, it's very triggering because of the fireworks."

      Maidl's lifeline is his service dog, Bannar, named for a close friend who served with him and died in action. 

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Great-Grandmother

      "Glory" depicts Amelia, of Savannah, Georgia. She served as an Air Force Sergeant in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, 1943-45.

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Homeless

      "Bunker" depicts Dennis, of Seaside, California, who served in the Army from 1972-1975. 

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Boxing Trainer

      "Armistice" depicts Taija, of Omaha, Neb. (Air Force Airman First Class (2006-10).

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Construction Worker

      "Counterbalance" shows Joanie Gabrouel, of Houston, Texas, who served as an Army Sergeant (2008-16). A single mother, Gabrouel joined the Army to support her children, and deployed twice to Afghanistan. 

      "Amazing; it touched me coming from where I was," she said of Whyte's painting. 

      Credit: Mary Whyte

    • Window Washer

      "Window" captures Christian, of Oak Park, Mich., who was an Army Private First Class (2007-11). 

      "We the People" is on display at the City Gallery in Charleston, S.C. through December 22, 2019.

            
      For more info: 

      Catalogue: "We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America" by Mary Whyte (University of South Carolina Press), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via Amazon
      marywhyte.com
      Patriot Art Foundation

             
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Mary Whyte