Recipe from "Joy of Cooking": Roasted Mushroom Lasagne

For their Roasted Mushroom Lasagne, they write:

"For the most flavor, supplement standard cremini mushrooms with other varieties such as shiitake, chanterelle, maitake, morel, or oyster. But even if you just use creminis, this will still be delicious!"

Roasted Mushroom Lasagne

Makes 8 to 12 servings

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Have ready:

2 pounds mushrooms

For button-shaped mushrooms, remove the stems (discard any tough shiitake stems or save for stoc) and leave whole or halve them. If they are larger, quarter or slice them. For maitakes, separate into clumps about the size of broccoli florets. Toss the mushrooms with:

1/4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

Spread the mushrooms on the baking sheets and roast until they are browned and crisp around the edges, 25 to 30 minutes. To ensure the mushrooms roast evenly, switch the baking sheets and rotate them halfway through cooking. As the mushrooms roast, heat in a medium saucepan until steaming:

4 cups whole milk

1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms

Cover and remove from the heat. Melt in a large saucepan over medium heat:

1 stick (4 ounces) butter

Whisk in:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Let the flour sizzle in the butter until golden, about 5 minutes. Gradually whisk in the porcini-infused milk (leave the dried porcinis in the milk). Bring to a simmer, whisking frequently, and cook until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. When the mushrooms have finished roasting and cooled slightly, coarsely chop them and stir into the milk mixture, along with:

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

Season to taste with:

Salt and black pepper

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a deep 13 × 9-inch baking dish, 13 × 9 × 2-inch baking pan, or lasagne pan. As the oven preheats, Mix together in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined:

15 ounces ricotta

1/2 cup grated Parmesan (2 ounces)

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon grated or ground nutmeg

Have ready:

12 ounces dried lasagna noodles or 1 pound fresh pasta dough, rolled and cut into 4 × 12-inch sheets

For dried noodles, cook in a large pot of boiling salted water until barely tender. Drain the pasta, rinse under cool water, and blot it dry. For fresh lasagna noodles, do not boil. Spread a thin layer of mushroom sauce on the bottom of the prepared pan. Cover with a layer of noodles, overlapping them slightly. Top with one-third of the ricotta mixture and one-quarter of the mushroom sauce. Repeat three more times, topping the last layer of pasta with the remaining mushroom sauce.

Sprinkle on top:

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

Cover the lasagne with foil and bake 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake until well browned and bubbling, about 15 minutes more. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

From "Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated." Copyright 2019. Reprinted by permission of Scribner Books, of Simon & Schuster (a division of CBS).

