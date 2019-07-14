Calendar: Week of July 15

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday kicks off the Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, a 135-mile footrace from the heat of Death Valley to the summit of Mount Whitney.

Tuesday sees the announcement of this year's Primetime Emmy nominations.



On Wednesday, Batman becomes the first inductee into the brand-new Comic-Con Museum's Character Hall of Fame.



Thursday is Nelson Mandela International Day, marking the 101st anniversary of the birth of the South African leader.





Friday sees the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, one of the oldest continuously-running rodeo and western celebrations in the world.





And Saturday is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Walter Cronkite talks with science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke about the epic journey of Apollo 11:

Man on the moon: The epic journey of Apollo 11

