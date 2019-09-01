Calendar: Week of September 2

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Labor Day, a celebration of America's workers, as well as the unofficial farewell to summer.



Crowds gather outside the New York Stock Exchange on October 28, 1929, following the crash that would hurl the United States into a Great Depression. Library of Congress

Tuesday marks the 90th anniversary of the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a peak of 381.17, just weeks before the Great Crash of 1929.



On Wednesday, Pope Francis arrives in the African nation of Mozambique, first stop in a three-nation tour that also takes him to Madagascar and Mauritius.



Thursday kicks off the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, named for CBS founder William S. Paley.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews (Sept. 5-15) at the Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills | Ticket Info



On Friday, the rock band Metallica joins forces with the San Francisco Symphony to inaugurate the city's new Chase Center.

To watch Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra performs "Nothing Else Matters" during their first S&M concert in 1999, click on the video player below:



And Saturday sees the Women's Singles finals at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.



Story produced by Derrell Bouknight.