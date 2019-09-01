Calendar: Week of September 2

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Labor Day, a celebration of America's workers, as well as the unofficial farewell to summer.
- History of Labor Day (Department of Labor)
- Labor Day History (Union Plus)
- 10 fascinating facts about the Labor Day holiday (National Constitution Center)
- 5 things to avoid buying during Labor Day sales this year (CBS Moneywatch, 08/31/18)
- Americans are working less. Here's what they're doing instead (CBS Moneywatch, 06/29/18)
- Here's how to plan the perfect getaway for Labor Day weekend (CBS News, 08/31/17)
- Faith Salie: Don't forget to take your vacation days! ("Sunday Morning," 08/31/14)
Tuesday marks the 90th anniversary of the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a peak of 381.17, just weeks before the Great Crash of 1929.
- Stock Market Crash of 1929 (Federal Reserve History)
- The 1929 Stock Market Crash (Economic History Association)
- What Caused the Stock Market Crash of 1929? (History Channel)
- Black Tuesday (National Geographic Society)
On Wednesday, Pope Francis arrives in the African nation of Mozambique, first stop in a three-nation tour that also takes him to Madagascar and Mauritius.
- Apostolic Journey of His Holiness Pope Francis to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius (Sept. 4-10) – Itinerary and live stream
- Follow @Pontifex on Twitter
- Vatican News
- The Holy See (Official Site)
Thursday kicks off the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, named for CBS founder William S. Paley.
- PaleyFest Fall TV Previews (Sept. 5-15) at the Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills | Ticket Info
On Friday, the rock band Metallica joins forces with the San Francisco Symphony to inaugurate the city's new Chase Center.
- S&M2: Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony at Chase Center (Sept. 6) | Purchase Tickets
- Metallica.com
To watch Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra performs "Nothing Else Matters" during their first S&M concert in 1999, click on the video player below:
And Saturday sees the Women's Singles finals at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.
Story produced by Derrell Bouknight.