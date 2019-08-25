Almanac: Monty Hall

On August 25, 1921, Monte Halperin – better known as game show host Monty Hall – was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

After working in Canadian radio, Hall made his way to Hollywood where he co-created the game show "Let's Make a Deal." "There are millions of deals to be made, and we'll make them every day on 'Let's Make a Deal,'" he announced.

Debuting on December 30, 1963, the show famously hid prizes behind three doors -- guess right, and you've won! (Maybe a brand-new car!)

Guess wrong, and anything goes! (Maybe a "stick of genuine beef bologna worth $5.50"!)

Monty Hall hosts the game show "Let's Make a Deal." CBS News

In 1975 Mike Wallace reported on the game show phenomenon. "We say this is a game where you trade," Hall told Wallace. "the question is caveat emptor – let the buyer beware," Hall said. "You have this – do you wanna go for that? That's all it is. It's a game. It's gambling. It's a gambling show!"

"Let's Make a Deal" went off the air in 1991, returned briefly in 2003, and caught a second wind when CBS brought it back in 2009 with host Wayne Brady.

Monty Hall was a "creative consultant" who occasionally stopped by for a visit.

A philanthropist later in life, Hall reportedly raised more than $1 billion for charity.

He died in Beverly Hills in 2017 at the age of 96, leaving his legion of fans to ponder the eternal question: Will it be Door #1, Door #2, or Door #3?



