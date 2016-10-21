Watch CBS News

From 2001: Art by the numbers

Critics sniffed, but paint by numbers was a popular fad in the 1950s. To mark the hobby's 50th anniversary, the works of amateur, number-aided artists were honored with an exhibition - the most comprehensive ever - at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. Bill Geist meets the inventor of paint-by-numbers, Dan Robbins, and curator William "Larry" Bird, as well as aficionado Trey Speegle, who shows off his personal collection of hundreds of paint-by-numbers canvases. Originally broadcast on April 27, 2001.
