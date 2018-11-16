Recipe: Aunt Sally's Original Key Lime Pie, from the Curry Mansion Inn

According to Amsterdam's Curry Mansion Inn in Key West, Fla., a woman named Aunt Sally took the recipe from a fisherman and made the first, real Key Lime Pie.

Aunt Sally's Original Key Lime Pie

Ingredients:

4 eggs, separated

½ cup Key Lime Juice

14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup sugar

¼ teaspoon Cream of Tartar

1 8-inch Graham Cracker Crust

Instructions:

Beat egg yolks until light and thick. Blend in the lime juice, then milk, stirring until mixture thickens. Pour mixture into pie shell.

Beat egg whites with cream of tartar until stiff. Gradually beat in sugar, beating until glossy peaks form. Spread egg whites over surface of pie to edge of crust.

Bake in 350°F oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Chill before serving.



