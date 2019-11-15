Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (November 15)

Check out these art openings and events around the country this coming week:

Fairbanks, Alaska: Athabascan Fiddle Festival (Through November 16)

When the festival began 33 years ago it was a mix of Athabascan musicians from across interior Alaska contributing different styles of fiddle music from their respective villages. At Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, Fairbanks, AK.

A scene from the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival in Chicago. Magnificent Mile

Chicago: The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival (November 22-23)

An estimated one million lights on 200 trees brighten the city's Michigan Avenue, Chicago's "Magnificent Mile."

Mad Hatter Arts Festival

Coconut Grove, Fla.: The Mad Hatter Arts Festival (November 23-24)

Music is always a highlight of the Mad Hatter Arts Festival, plus a participatory drum circle, various contests to enter, and activities for kids of all ages. At Barnacle Historic State Park, Coconut Grove, Fla.

A contestant in the World's Championship Duck Calling Contest. World's Championship Duck Calling Contest

Stuttgart, Ark.: Duck Festival (November 23-30)

Stuttgart annually hosts the World's Championship Duck Calling Contest & Wings Over the Prairie Festival, the largest outdoor expo to promote duck hunting in the Mid-South.

Wheels on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Los Angeles Auto Show

Los Angeles: Los Angeles Auto Show (November 22-December 1)

One of the world's largest auto shows with 1,000 vehicles returns over Thanksgiving week. At the Los Angeles Convention Center.